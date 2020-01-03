Suspect dies in crash following police pursuit in Marin County, CHP says

GREENBRAE, Calif. -- A suspect in a chase involving the California Highway Patrol died in a crash late Thursday afternoon in the unincorporated Marin County community of Greenbrae, a CHP spokesperson said.

The crash happened at about 4:50 p.m. as the suspect was exiting southbound U.S. Highway 101 at Sir Francis Drake Boulevard, Officer Patrick Roth said.

The suspect was exiting when his vehicle hit at least one other vehicle, Roth said.

The victims in the other vehicle or vehicles were OK, he said. They had minor or no injuries.
