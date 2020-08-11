Coronavirus California

Coronavirus: Hairstylists demand their salons reopen in California ahead of larger rally

COSTA MESA, Calif. -- California stylists are demanding their salons reopen. Hairstylists and barbers protested on Monday across from South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa.

The demonstration is ahead of a larger rally set to take place at the state Capitol on Tuesday. It was organized by a group of stylists and barbers connected over social media.

The more than 3,000 members vow to start serving clients indoors in a week.

Organizers say there's proof that salons are safe.

VIDEO: Struggling Alameda County hairstylists rally to reopen salons, group ready to defy COVID-19 orders
Across California and the Bay Area, hairstylists and salon owners are struggling and want to reopen their businesses. In the East Bay, a growing group of barbershop owners are prepared to defy the county's COVID-19 order and open anyway.



