Coronavirus: Hairstylists demand their salons reopen in California ahead of larger rally

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=6347751" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Across California and the Bay Area, hairstylists and salon owners are struggling and want to reopen their businesses. In the East Bay, a growing group of barbershop owners are prepared to defy the county's COVID-19 order and open anyway.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

COSTA MESA, Calif. -- California stylists are demanding their salons reopen. Hairstylists and barbers protested on Monday across from South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa.The demonstration is ahead of a larger rally set to take place at the state Capitol on Tuesday. It was organized by a group of stylists and barbers connected over social media.The more than 3,000 members vow to start serving clients indoors in a week.Organizers say there's proof that salons are safe.