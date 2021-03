103-year-old man who survived 1918 Pandemic gets COVID-19 vaccine in Santa Clara Co.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- A 103-year-old man who also lived through the 1918 Pandemic has gotten his coronavirus vaccine in Santa Clara County .Emil Hopner went to Levi's Stadium for his second dose Wednesday night. He says it didn't hurt at all.Hopner has survived the 1918 pandemic, the holocaust, fled from Hitler and now, survived a second pandemic."I thank God everyday," Hopner said. "At 103, I feel still in good shape. Because my wife takes care of me all the way. She's wonderful, piece of gold."Hopner has been staying at home since the start of the pandemic. He says he is looking forward to going out for Sunday lunch, once it's safe to do so.