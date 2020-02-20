Coronavirus Outbreak: 12 cruise evacuees being monitored at Bay Area hospitals for possible illness

NAPA, Calif. (KGO) -- The Center for Disease Control said Wednesday 12 people have been taken to Bay Area hospitals to be monitored for coronavirus.Jason Mcdonald with the CDC says 178 people arrived to Travis Air Force Base from the cruise ship in Japan Sunday. He says seven of those had tested positive in Japan and three others exhibited symptoms on the plane. Three were immediately transported to a hospital at the University of Nevada and seven were taken to Bay Area Hospitals.Since then, Mcdonald says five additional quarantined passengers have exhibited symptoms and are being monitored at local hospitals. He would not say where.Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa has confirmed it has two people in its care from Travis Air force Base. The hospital put out a statement saying the patients are in special isolation rooms that have negative pressure to minimize the risk of exposure.It goes on to say, "Queen of the Valley Medical center is equipped to handle the virus. Our caregivers are well prepared; they have received training, have practiced for these scenarios and are wearing protective equipment to minimize the risk of exposure. No hospital operations are impacted.""But the CDC has to confirm that before we are comfortable saying they have it (the coronavirus). That sample and testing is underway. We are holding at 15 cases in the US," Mcdonald said.Meanwhile, one quarantine at Travis has come to an end. The group of Americans who were evacuated out of China two weeks ago have now left the base.Jeff Ho told us Wednesday morning it felt good to be on the other side of the wall of the quarantine.