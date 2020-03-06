Coronavirus testing: More than 22 million Californians eligible for free medically necessary COVID-19 screenings

CORONAVIRUS: Tracking latest developments of viral infection in US
This includes waiving the cost-sharing for the emergency room, urgent care or provider office visits when the purpose of the visit is novel coronavirus related.
"This action will ensure that Californians who need a test will receive one at no cost," said Dr. Mark Ghaly, secretary of the California Health and Human Services Agency. "This doesn't mean every Californians should be seeking a test. If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and may have had contact with a person with COVID-19 or recently traveled to countries with apparent community spread, call your health care provider or local public health department first before seeking medical care."
RELATED: Everything Americans need to know about COVID-19
Authorities say the need for COVID-19 testing is based on medical necessity and clinical determination is made on a case-by-case basis from medical professionals.
"Californians shouldn't have to fear a big medical bill just because they took a test for COVID-19," said Governor Newsom. "This action means that Californians who fit the testing requirements can receive the test at no cost. We're all in this together, and I'm grateful to those health providers who have already stepped up and heeded our call."
The California Department of Insurance issued similar direction proving cost-free medically necessary testing for an additional two-million Californians. The recent announcements mean a total of 24-million more Californians have the ability to be screened and tested for COVID-19 if their health care provider deems it medically necessary.
These orders from the Department of Managed Health Care and the Department of Insurance do not apply to individuals in self-insured health coverage products, officials say.
RELATED: Busting COVID-19 coronavirus myths: Facts from the Centers for Disease Control
Support available for employers and workers impacted by COVID-19
Authorities also made support available for employers and workers impacted by COVID-19 on Thursday. The California Employee Development Department announced that individuals who are unable to work due to having or being exposed to novel coronavirus (certified by a medical professional) can file a Disability Insurance Claim.
Disability Insurance provides short-term benefit payments to eligible workers who have full or partial loss wages due to a non-work-related illness, injury, or pregnancy.
RELATED: From hand-washing to wearing masks, here's how to protect yourself
Californians who are unable to work because they are caring for an ill or quarantined family member with COVID-19 (Certified by a medical professional) can file a Paid Family Leave claim.
The Paid Famly Leave provides up to six weeks of benefit payments to eligible workers who have a full or partial loss of wages because they need time off work to care for a seriously ill family member or to bond with a new child.
Employers experiencing a slowdown in their business or services as a result of the novel coronavirus impact on the economy may apply for the UI Work Sharing Program. This program allows employers to seek an alternative to layoffs - retaining their trained employees by reducing their hours and wages that can be partially offset with UI benefits.
RELATED: California Gov. Gavin Newsom declares statewide emergency after 1st novel coronavirus death
Gavin Newsom declared California in the State of Emergency on Wednesday to make additional resources available, formalize emergency action plans across multiple state agencies and departments and to help the state better prepare for a broader spread of COVID-19.
Go here for the latest news, information and videos about the coronavirus.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- What to know about COVID-19 in Calif., how it's affecting San Francisco Bay Area
- Coronavirus: Cancellations, suspensions and shortages related to the global virus outbreak
- How coronavirus compares with the flu
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Everything Americans need to know about coronavirus
- Coronavirus Prevention: How to properly wash your hands
- Busting COVID-19 coronavirus myths: Facts from the Centers for Disease Control
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Coronavirus Outbreak: 7 questions answered
- Is the new COVID-19 virus more 'deadly' than flu? Not exactly
- Coronavirus outbreak: Health expert shares tips for preparedness, emergency supply list to stay healthy
- Coronavirus: SF artist creates realistic-looking custom respirator masks that unlocks iPhones
- Coronavirus outbreak: SF doctor explains how to protect yourself, stay healthy
- Coronavirus: SF State educator addresses xenophobia in the Bay Area
- SF Mayor London Breed explains declaring state of emergency over coronavirus