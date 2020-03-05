Coronavirus: 6 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Santa Clara County, bringing total to 20, health officials say

Three men and three women are the latest individuals to test positive for the coronavirus.
County officials said four of the cases were developed during travel, seven are of unknown origin and nine developed the virus from contact with other patients.
Because of the spread of coronavirus, Santa Clara County officials are recommending large events in the county be cancelled -- including concerts, conferences and sporting events.
This recommendation would apply to the San Jose Sharks, the county said.
The Sharks have a game scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
The county said Thursday afternoon that notifications hadn't been made to the team before issuing the recommendation.
The team hasn't said whether the game will go on as planned.
At this time, the county is not recommending closing schools because of the virus.
The San Jose Earthquake also addressed coronavirus today, saying health and safety are the team's top priorities.
In regards to coronavirus, the team said it will "monitor the situation" and give updates to the public regarding Saturday's game in San Jose.
In light of the virus, Santa Clara County declared a local health emergency in February. It was the first county in the state do so, they said.
The county is advising residents to avoid contact with others at group gatherings and events and to limit work travel.
Health officials said residents in the county need to be "thoughtful and proactive" to stop the spread of the virus and to remain calm.
Residents should continue to wash their hands and avoid touching their face to slow the spread of the virus.
