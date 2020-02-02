Coronavirus: 2nd case of coronavirus confirmed in Santa Clara County, officials say

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- The Bay Area's second case of the coronavirus from China has been confirmed in Santa Clara County, officials say.The CDC says an adult female tested positive of the novel coronavirus. They say this case is not related to the first case, but they both recently traveled to Wuhan, China where the outbreak started. She is visiting the U.S. and arrived on Jan. 23 to visit family.Officials say she has stayed home since she arrived, except for two times to seek outpatient medical care. She has been regularly monitored and was never sick enough to be hospitalized.Family members have also been isolated, meaning they do not leave the house, even to buy groceries. The Public Health Department provides food and other necessary items.Further information will not be released about the patient because the investigation is still ongoing."I understand that people are concerned, but based on what we know today, the risk to general public remains low," said Dr. Sara Cody, Health Officer, Santa Clara County. "A second case is not unexpected. With our large population and the amount of travel to China for both personal and business reasons, we will likely see more cases, including close contacts to our cases."The second Santa Clara County case marks the ninth confirmed case in the United States. There are two other cases in California, one in Arizona, one in Washington state, one in Massachusetts and two in Illinois.While the virus has been identified in one person, Santa Clara County officials say it's not considered "circulating" in the area. The flu, however, is circulating widely.Health officials say that if you are sick, stay home, wash hands frequently, cough and sneeze into your sleeve or a tissue and avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.Almost 10,000 people have been infected globally in a two-month period. More than 200 people have died, all in China.The U.S. State Department has issued a "Do Not Travel" advisory to the country.Delta Airlines, American Airlines and United Airlines are suspending all flights between the U.S. and China.