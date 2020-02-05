Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Can the outbreak affect pets? Expert explains

By
PALO ALTO, Calif. (KGO) -- With cases of coronavirus from China being reported in the United States, many people are concerned about the possibility of human-to-human transmission. But they're also thinking about their pets.

RELATED: How to stop coronavirus from becoming pandemic

We asked Dr. Eran Bendavid, an infectious disease policy expert at Stanford Medicine, about the affect of the new coronavirus on pets. Here's what he said.

"First off, there are so few cases in the U.S. that the chance of transmission goes way down. We're talking about 11 cases so far. The chance of transmission is really exceptionally low to begin with," he began.

RELATED: Coronavirus Outbreak: Can face masks really protect you? Here's what we know

"Jumping from species is sort of a rare event. Obviously, there are many viruses that are circulating among birds in particular and swine and what not. For it to jump to humans and then to be able to then sustain transmission among humans is a rare event, though it happens. It's happened now and it happened with camels, with mares, with bats with SARS. For it to then go back to a different species would be exceptionally unlikely."

The World Health Organization says, "At present, there is no evidence that companion animals/pets such as dogs or cats can be infected with the new coronavirus. However, it is always a good idea to wash your hands with soap and water after contact with pets."

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesspalo altoillnessdrug treatmenthospitalcoronavirusinfectionu.s. & worldvirus
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Hundreds of coronavirus evacuees arrive at Travis Air Force Base
Wisconsin confirms 1st case of coronavirus, 12th in US
WATCH IN 60: Coronavirus evacuees at Travis AFB, CA student fitness tests, famous house sold
Man wearing 'I have the Coronavirus' sign sprays Lysol on Walmart merchandise
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Split Senate acquits Trump of impeachment
Hundreds of coronavirus evacuees arrive at Travis Air Force Base
Wisconsin confirms 1st case of coronavirus, 12th in US
Andrew Yang's 'Yang Gang' drives his unconventional campaign
New CA bill would allow you take up to 3 driver's license photos
Trump extols 'great American comeback'
El Farolito named best Mexican restaurant in California
Show More
This is what sets Randy Newman apart from other Oscar nominees
Police stop car driving toward crowd at Kansas City Chiefs parade
Don't miss February's supermoon and snow moon
Snow Moon: How to see 1st supermoon of 2020
This 103-year-old plays piano for fellow seniors every lunch
More TOP STORIES News