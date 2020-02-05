Coronavirus

Coronavirus: How to stop illness from becoming pandemic

By
PALO ALTO, Calif. (KGO) -- The World Health Organization is not calling the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. Other health experts agree that threshold hasn't been reached.

It's easy for people to jump on a plane and travel anywhere in the world. That's one way the new strain of coronavirus has been able to spread beyond China in a matter of weeks.

As the number of deaths increases, the concern is that the outbreak could turn into a global pandemic.

However, Dr. Eran Bendavid, an infectious disease policy expert at Stanford Medicine, doesn't think we've reached that threshold.

"We're thinking about plagues, and cholera and smallpox and diseases that have spread far and wide and have caused tens of thousands, hundreds of thousands of deaths," he said. "I don't think we're anywhere near that."

RELATED: Battle to stop coronavirus could impact US economy

While there's no vaccine for the novel coronavirus, Foster City based Gilead has provided an experimental drug called remdesivir to treat infected patients in the U.S. and in China. America's first case, a man being treated in Seattle, had a good response.

The New England Journal of Medicine reports, "Treatment with intravenous remdesivir was initiated on the evening of day seven. On day eight, the patient's clinical condition improved."

Stanford's Dr. Bendavid says the risk is low.

"Is there a risk of the development of any resistance? Quite low, given the low number of people that are going to be receiving this," he noted.

"And then possible toxicity to the patients, and those tend to be quite low."

RELATED: Coronavirus Outbreak: Can face masks really protect you? Here's what we know

Some hospitals are treating patients with so-called drug cocktails, mixing antivirals with drugs for HIV with some success.

Unlike what happened during past outbreaks of SARS and Ebola, Dr. Bendavid notes there has not been a groundswell of researchers or front-line physicians volunteering to go to China to help. He senses China believes it can contain the coronavirus on its own.

"If there were something like this happening in the United States, would we want people from all over the world to come in here? I'm not so sure," he said.

See more stories related to coronavirus here.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesspalo altoillnessdrug treatmenthospitalcoronavirusinfectionu.s. & worldvirus
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
WATCH IN 60: Coronavirus evacuations, Walgreens fake pharmacist settlement, SJ building to be moved
China evacuees to be quarantined at Travis AFB for potential coronavirus
SFO says it's losing money due to coronavirus
Battle to stop coronavirus could impact US economy
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump extols 'great American comeback' during State of the Union
Nancy Pelosi rips up her paper copy of Trump's State of the Union
Fact Check: Trump's State of the Union address
Iowa caucus: Fallout from delayed results after app meltdown
China evacuees to be quarantined at Travis AFB for potential coronavirus
SFO says it's losing money due to coronavirus
State of the Union 2020: Read Pres. Trump's remarks
Show More
Full Iowa Caucus results still not in; Buttigieg, Sanders lead in partial results
New bill to integrate Bay Area public transportation
Rush Limbaugh receives Presidential Medal of Freedom at SOTU
Trump surprises military family with unexpected reunion during SOTU
Bay Area thieves going after catalytic converters again
More TOP STORIES News