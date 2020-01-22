SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The coronavirus has killed 17 people in China, shutting down public transportation in Wuhan city and has made its way to the United States with one confirmed case in Washington State.
The deadly outbreak of the newly identified virus from central China has prompted airport screenings in major cities in the U.S., creating fears of an international outbreak.
RELATED: What are coronaviruses? What US health officials know about outbreak that originated in Wuhan, China
Dr. Alok Patel tells us more about the virus, what symptoms to look for, how to stay safe, and most of all how to not panic.
Watch ABC7's "Midday Live" every weekday at 11 a.m., right after "The View." You can also stream it live or watch it on the ABC7 News App.
Coronavirus outbreak: Doctor talks global spread of China virus, symptoms of infection, how to stay healthy
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News