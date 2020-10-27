Doctor's Note: Debunking myths about the flu vaccine

The flu vaccine shows your immune system the blueprint of the virus. You get the shot, you build antibodies and in about two weeks you have protection against the flu.
Does the vaccine actually work?
In 2018-19, vaccinations prevented 4.4 million influenza cases, 6,500 hospitalizations, and 3,500 deaths, according to the CDC.
WATCH: CA medical experts urge people to get flu shot to avoid 'twindemic' of COVID-19, influenza
Can you still get the flu if you get a vaccine?
Yes, but getting the vaccine lowers your chances of getting the flu and it also protects you against coming down with a serious case of the flu. Healthy people can still become very sick or they can pass it on to someone else who is at higher risk.
Can't the flu shot cause the flu?
No, it's not possible. It can cause side effects like a sore arm and a headache but not the flu.
RELATED: Flu vs. Coronavirus: Bay Area doctor debunks Trump's claim that COVID-19 is as deadly as the flu
Does the flu shot have dangerous ingredients?
Every ingredient is studied very carefully by health officials.
If you still have questions, ask your doctor or another reputable source. The flu shot this year may be the difference between an overwhelmed healthcare system and one that will be able to take care of another coronavirus surge.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here and take a look at all of the Doctor's Note segments from Dr. Alok Patel here
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- From salons to dinner parties:Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get aCOVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- COVID-19Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic