Health & Fitness

Star-studded event held in San Francisco to raise awareness about Lyme disease

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- At the 7th Annual Bay Area Lyme Disease Foundation dinner, actor and musician Jeff Bridges -- along with scientists and Lyme disease patients -- joined forces to raise awareness about the disease.

"A tough disease and it's often misdiagnosed," said actor and musician Jeff Bridges. "I have a dear friend, Kris Kristofferson, who 30 year ago was misdiagnosed and given all sort of medication and it turns out he had Lyme disease and didn't know it."

In the crowd was Kristen Stein, a Marin County resident who was diagnosed with the disease nine years ago. Stein takes 20 pills every morning to boost her immune system.

"It got in there and did a lot of damage. It had a lot of time to take its time to damage my neurological, and muscular and skeletal and it damaged all those areas," said Stein.

Medical experts says 60 percent of Lyme disease cases are misdiagnosed and some are even told they have the flu.

"Ticks are feeding on many different animals and they pick up different bacteria, viruses and pathogens and we think of them as natures dirty needle," said Dr. Sunjya Schweig from the California Center for Functional Medicine, "They'll pick up these pathogens from animal to animal and pass it to the next one. If the next happens to be a human."

The Bay Area Lyme Foundation is hoping to raise $1 million for testing in search for a cure.

"Tick test usually cost between $60- $200 to get a tick tested so we want to offer the public free tick testing," said Linda Giampa executive director for the Bay Area Lyme Foundation.

Ticks can be found in moist areas the hot spots in the Bay Area are Mendocino and Marin Headlands. They are extremely small and can difficult to see, if you have been bit check with your primary doctor to get tested.

Here's more information on the Bay Area Lyme Foundation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscoillnessbay area eventslyme diseasefundraiser
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News