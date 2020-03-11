Coronavirus

Passengers still stuck on Grand Princess cruise ship growing frustrated at Port of Oakland

By J.R. Stone
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Tuesday night frustrations were building among some passengers who were on and are on the Grand Princess cruise ship.

Many had to wait for long periods of time on charter buses after they disembarked from the ship. Others on board say the food is no longer good.

TIMELINE: Grand Princess cruise ship docks at Port of Oakland after days at sea

A bus load of passengers from the Grand Princess cruise ship was stuck sitting on a charter bus Tuesday night waiting to go to Travis Air Force Base.

The bus didn't initially make it to the port exit. Those on board tell us two of the passengers weren't from California so they had to turn around to be taken off the bus.

"This has been the most tedious day you kinda reach a point where you are just ready to get things over with," said Barney Cargile. He spoke with us before he was able to exit the ship with his wife.

PHOTO GALLERY: Coronavirus-stricken 'Grand Princess' cruise ship arriving in San Francisco Bay

As of Tuesday night 1,406 passengers have disembarked from the Grand Princess. About two dozen have mild symptoms and will be relocated to a state beach in Pacific Grove near Monterey. But not everyone has left.

"There's lots of positives but the negative is of course we're still here," says Karen Dever. Karen and her husband Harry are from New Jersey and they still don't know where they'll be going, when they'll be going, and when they'll get a decent meal.

"The breakfast that we had today...that brown stuff....oh it was terrible it wasn't even warm and the scrambled eggs were cold."

Just the latest frustration building as passengers continue to wait on board.



RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessport of oaklandoaklandcoronavirushealth carecruise shipvirus
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
TSA workers at San Jose airport test positive for COVID-19
Coronavirus: More passengers disembark from Grand Princess
SF high school student, parents positive for coronavirus
Coronavirus safety: East Bay schools increase campus cleaning
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
TSA workers at San Jose airport test positive for COVID-19
SF high school student, parents positive for coronavirus
Coronavirus impact: Archdiocese of San Francisco to close 90 schools
Coronavirus safety: East Bay schools increase campus cleaning
Concerns over ban on large gatherings in Santa Clara County
Containment zone ordered in New Rochelle, National Guard called in
Live coronavirus updates: TSA workers at San Jose airport test positive for COVID-19
Show More
Suspect in deadly Oakland BART stabbing found guilty on all counts
Coronavirus Outbreak: Santa Clara County universities, schools make changes
Dublin's St. Patrick's Day celebration cancelled due to coronavirus concerns
Coachella, Stagecoach festivals postponed over coronavirus concerns
SF Mayor announces temporary housing plans for patients, homeless exposed to COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News