COVID-19 vaccine: From nurses to senior citizens, here's why some Americans don't want it

According to the latest November poll from the Pew Research Center, 60 percent of Americans said they're "definitely" or "probably" willing to get a coronavirus vaccine. That's up from 51 percent reported in September.
RELATED: FDA grants emergency use authorization for Moderna's COVID vaccine
But, even with heightened confidence, a growing number of people still remain skeptical, including healthcare workers.
According to this latest national survey, two in ten people are still pretty certain they won't get the COVID-19 vaccine, even when more information is available.
"I'm not an anti-vaxxer, I'm pro vaccine safety," said Dana Ullman, who founded a national homeopathic research foundation based in Berkeley.
"Although I'm 69-years-old, I would probably actually prefer to get the real COVID then to get the COVID vaccine," said Ullman.
VIDEO: SF woman who will have fingers amputated, nearly died from COVID-19, still hesitant about vaccine
"Why do you say that?" ABC7's Stephanie Sierra asked.
"I'm really concerned that these vaccines have been rushed to market...before we can really feel comfortable knowing what real safety evidence there is," Ullman said.
More than 12,000 Americans were polled by the Pew Research Center in November. 39-percent indicated they would not receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Though about half of this group, roughly 18-percent, said it's possible they could change their mind when more information is available.
Stanford infectious disease expert Dr. Grace Lee is a member of the Federal Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. Lee understands some concerns raised over how quickly Pfizer and Moderna's vaccines were approved, but assured that hasn't hindered the safety the process.
RELATED: From your workplace to travel companies, who can require you to get vaccinated?
"We both have used routine processes to determine the safety and efficacy of these vaccines," said Lee. "Safety is a matter of benefits and risks. In the context of this pandemic, our feeling is that the benefits far outweigh the risks."
Dr. Lee emphasizes preliminary data indicate both vaccines are 95 percent effective.
Yet, there is still heightened fear among those first in line to receive the vaccine in long-term care facilities.
"It's a real issue for the frontline staff," said Mike Wasserman, who sits on California's vaccine advisory committee.
"It's incumbent upon us to take this opportunity to hear their concerns and respond to them rather than telling them what they have to do," he said.
RELATED: Seniors near front of the line for COVID-19 vaccine, but will they take it?
The National Association of Healthcare Assistants surveyed more than 3,100 Certified Nursing Assistants last month. Around 71-percent indicated they wouldn't take a COVID-19 vaccine, while just over 22-percent said they would.
"What are you seeing from your perspective," Sierra asked.
"What I'm seeing from my own institution and the colleagues I work with across the country is that the healthcare workforce has been tremendously enthusiastic about the ability to be able to receive vaccines," Lee said.
To put it in perspective, out of the 30,000 Stanford Healthcare workers, two thirds have responded. 80 percent are choosing to be vaccinated and only four percent declined.
If you have a question or comment about the COVID-19 vaccine, submit via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- COVID-19 risk calculator: The safest and most dangerous things to do this holiday season
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- Health experts urge flu shots in effort to avoid 'twindemic'
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- From salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic