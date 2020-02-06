Coronavirus: Here's what pregnant woman should know about the illness

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Some expectant mothers are wondering if they should be any more concerned about coronavirus than the general public.ABC7 News Anchor Ama Daetz consulted Dr. Roxanna Irani from UCSF. She's a maternal-fetal medicine specialist who says she's been getting a lot of calls about this."We have no pregnancy-specific data about this new coronavirus. As of February 4th, there have been no reported cases of a pregnant woman who's been affected by this virus," says Dr. Irani. "We do know from other respiratory illnesses, like the common flu and another coronavirus called SARS, that pregnant women can get a serious illness because of this virus and sometimes that requires hospitalization and sometimes the pregnancies are also negatively affected."Dr. Irani encourages any pregnant woman who thinks she may have the flu or who has been exposed to coronavirus to call their OB immediately, so they can get help with the next steps.Regarding travel, as it relates to coronavirus, Dr. Irani says there are no current domestic travel restrictions. However, if you're pregnant and hoping to travel to China, she says it's best to reschedule that trip until the virus has been contained.The State Department recently issued a "do not travel" warning to China also saying US citizens currently in China should consider leaving.