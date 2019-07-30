How parents and children can cope with mass shootings

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Tragedies like the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting remind us that we are never truly safe from harm.After hearing of the shooting, I immediately thought what a shame it is that families can't just go have a good time anymore. Danger can be anywhere.Those thoughts made me want to shelter my daughter. I want to keep her home all the time so she's far from anyone looking to do harm. I know I can't keep her sheltered, but my number one priority is to keep her safe!So how do I temper those feelings and still let her explore the world and go out and enjoy life?I spoke with Dr. Michael Anderson about that today. He's the President of UCSF Benioff Children's Hospitals and Professor and Vice-Chair of Pediatrics at UCSF. He addressed my concerns and also touched on how to talk to our kids about what happened.