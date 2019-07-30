Gilroy Garlic Festival Shooting

How parents and children can cope with mass shootings

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Tragedies like the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting remind us that we are never truly safe from harm.

TAKE ACTION: Get help with mental health issues

After hearing of the shooting, I immediately thought what a shame it is that families can't just go have a good time anymore. Danger can be anywhere.

Those thoughts made me want to shelter my daughter. I want to keep her home all the time so she's far from anyone looking to do harm. I know I can't keep her sheltered, but my number one priority is to keep her safe!

RELATED: Heartbroken grandmother in New York remembers Trevor Irby who died in attack at California event

So how do I temper those feelings and still let her explore the world and go out and enjoy life?

I spoke with Dr. Michael Anderson about that today. He's the President of UCSF Benioff Children's Hospitals and Professor and Vice-Chair of Pediatrics at UCSF. He addressed my concerns and also touched on how to talk to our kids about what happened.
