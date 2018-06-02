Intense exercise routines are leading to cases of a potential life-threatening complication called rhabdomyolysis, according to health experts.The condition causes a breakdown of muscle tissue, releasing a damaging protein into the blood and possibly damaging the kidneys.Muscle pain, weakness and severe swelling after intense exercise may warrant a trip to the doctor.It could lead to permanent kidney damage and needing lifelong dialysis.Experts say staying well hydrated can help prevent rhabdo, but your best bet is knowing your limits.