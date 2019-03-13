SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It was announced last week that a second man that was HIV positive has been cured raising questions as to what does this really mean for patients.
Dr. Timothy Henrich, UCSF Associate Professor of Medicine in Residence Department of Medicine, joins ABC7's Reggi Aqui to answer that questions and many more.
Watch ABC7's "Midday Live" every weekday at 11 a.m., right after "The View." You can also stream it live or watch it on the ABC7 News App.
People's hopes are rising as a potential new cure for HIV is closer than ever
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News