People's hopes are rising as a potential new cure for HIV is closer than ever

Is there a cure for HIV?

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It was announced last week that a second man that was HIV positive has been cured raising questions as to what does this really mean for patients.

Dr. Timothy Henrich, UCSF Associate Professor of Medicine in Residence Department of Medicine, joins ABC7's Reggi Aqui to answer that questions and many more.

