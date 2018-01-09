WEIGHT LOSS

NC couple in their 70s helps each other lose nearly 400 pounds

Beck and Donnie Hensley showing off their new sizes (Credit: WLOS)

WEAVERVILLE, North Carolina --
It's widely known that it can be easier to achieve a goal with the help of loved ones, and one Weaverville couple is showing the world just how powerful the buddy system can be.

Becky and Donnie Hensley, both in their seventies, are now perfectly healthy, but it wasn't always that way.

RELATED: Couple loses 400 pounds in 2 years

Years ago, the couple weighed roughly 370 pounds each.

Beck said she could barely walk around and needed a divine intervention.

"I was praying, and the Lord spoke to me, and said, 'Go find Donnie, and ask him to go to Weight Watchers with you,'" she told WLOS.

Seven years later, the pair has slimmed down; Donnie lost 165 pounds and Becky lost 208.





"It hurts me when I see folks that are big like this because it's just been such a tremendous journey that God has blessed," Becky said.

"I can't imagine going back and being that big," added Donnie.
How did they do it?

Love, support, and of course, motivation.

They gained confidence as they shed the pounds by changing their diet and going to the gym for the first time.

RELATED: Practical tips to achieving your New Year's resolutions in 2018

"I still say scriptures when I'm walking," Becky said. "I am so thankful to be able to walk."

Oprah and Weight Watchers both took notice, featuring them online to motivate others.
But for the happier, lighter couple, it's not about what they lost but what they've gained.

RELATED: 'Body builder to body lover' hopes to inspire others

"My husband and I have a much better lifestyle now. We have fun with different recipes. Also, more fun smooching."

Becky's advice?

"Patience and persistence will pay off. Nobody is perfect, we're not perfect. Sometimes we go to parties and we may eat too much, we may eat things we shouldn't eat. Once and a while it doesn't hurt you."

The Hensleys are still hitting the gym and still go to Weight Watchers. Their goal now is to maintain the weight loss.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthweight losshealthfitnessnorth carolina newsbuzzworthyu.s. & worldNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEIGHT LOSS
Woman has 50-pound ovarian cyst removed
New study claims eating pasta will help you lose weight
Consumer Catch-up: Harley-Davidson recall, Weight Watchers discount
Easy tips to help you keep your 'get fit' resolution in 2018
More weight loss
HEALTH & FITNESS
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Job offer rescinded after woman tested positive for cannabis, only used pot lip balm
Drake visits young heart patient in Chicago after she posts 'Kiki Challenge' video
Mosquitoes, dead birds test positive for West Nile Virus in East Bay
Safe injection sites remain hot debate in SF
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Show More
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
More News