Parents, watch for 'Skeeter Syndrome' in your children

SKEETER SYNDROME: What to look for

With all the mosquito problems this season, it's important to keep an eye out for "Skeeter Syndrome."

The name sounds silly, but it's an allergic reaction to proteins in mosquito saliva that can cause problems for children.

The symptoms can mimic an infection, but it shows up faster. Fortunately, its typically not life threatening or as severe as an allergic reaction to bees.

Symptoms include:
  • An inflamed mosquito bite within minutes or hours of being bitten.
  • Fever.
  • Soreness, redness or warmth around the bite area.
  • In several cases, blistering, bruising and even vomiting.


Skeeter Syndrome can be treated with Benadryl, and an ice pack can help with the redness and itchiness.

You can also try to prevent it by carrying bug spray with you.

If symptoms don't go away, take your child to the hospital. And if it keeps happening, kids may have to get allergy shots like they would for dust or mold.

