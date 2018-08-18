WEST NILE VIRUS

Mosquitoes, dead birds and chickens test positive for West Nile Virus in Contra Costa County

EMBED </>More Videos

The Contra Costa Mosquito and Vector Control District reported some mosquitoes, dead birds and chickens in the area have recently tested positive for West Nile virus. (KGO-TV)

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY Calif. --
The Contra Costa Mosquito and Vector Control District reported some mosquitoes, dead birds and chickens in the area have recently tested positive for West Nile virus.

Mosquitoes from Oakley, Martinez, Holland Tract, Discovery Bay and Quimby Island, dead birds from Brentwood, Discovery Bay, Antioch and Concord and chickens from Holland Tract have tested positive for the virus.

The district is reporting this is the first West Nile virus activity of the year in Antioch, Quimby Island and Concord.

RELATED: North Carolina mom sends warning to other parents after mosquito bite lands 6-year-old in ICU

Ten groups of mosquitoes, eight dead birds and 13 chickens from Contra Costa County have tested positive for the virus, according to the district.

District Scientific Programs Manager Steve Schultz said in a statement that the area is entering peak West Nile virus season, and people in Contra Costa County should protect themselves from mosquito bites.

To avoid bites, people can stay indoors when mosquitoes are present and wear mosquito repellent when outside.

Residents are also asked to dump or drain standing water to help prevent mosquitoes and to report dead birds to the state hotline at 1-877-968-2473.

Click here for more stories on West Nile virus.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthwest nile virusbirdsmosquitovirusanimalsDiscovery BayOakleyMartinezAntiochBrentwood
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
WEST NILE VIRUS
NC mom sends warning to other parents after mosquito bite lands 6-year-old in ICU
Birds, mosquitoes test positive for West Nile Virus in Discovery Bay area
Bay Area labs testing birds for West Nile virus
West Nile Virus detected in Monterey Co. for first time this year
More west nile virus
HEALTH & FITNESS
Safe injection sites remain hot debate in SF
Golden Gate Doula Associates to open Lower Haight practice in October
What is synthetic marijuana?
Breakfast foods test positive for weed killer ingredient
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan dies at age 80
Firefighters make steady progress battling massive CA wildfires
The conservative DC legal group behind challenge to Mueller probe
Spare the Air Alert in effect today
Even CHP surprised by bizarre carjacking of cop car, college bus
6 Sunvalley Mall restaurants shut down in Concord for rat, cockroach infestations
30-acre grass fire in Martinez forces brief closure of Hwy 4
Amazing video of Bay Area mountain lion, kittens in den prompts challenge to keep cubs safe
Show More
Nia Wilson's family files claim against BART after fatal stabbing
Will Tesla be around for that much longer? Elon Musk, stock drops, Tweet scares
Police: 3 bodies found, identified as pregnant wife, 2 kids killed by husband
Good Samaritans rescue people in car teetering on San Mateo Co. cliff
Nancy Pelosi eyes speakership despite the critics
More News