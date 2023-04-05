Experts warn Bay Area residents to prepare for incoming mosquitoes as warmer weather approaches

Experts warn Bay Area residents to prepare for incoming mosquitos and their associated deadly viruses as warmer weather approaches

CONTRA COSTA CO., Calif. (KGO) -- On the heels of all the wet weather, a proliferation of mosquitoes could be just around the corner for many Bay Area neighborhoods.

Tiny tadpole-like swimmers are mosquito larvae. You're likely to find them in planters, kids' toys, backyard fountains and birdbaths filled with rainwater. Vector control districts are asking for the public's help this year, starting now.

"We have technicians here at the district that go out and inspect all of the Contra Costa County public water sources, creeks, marshes and marinas looking for mosquitoes," said Andrew Pierce with the Contra Costa Mosquito and Vector Control District said.

But it's up to individuals to patrol their own neighborhoods.

"Dump out any containers that may have standing water. There could be potential mosquito eggs in these containers, so dump and scrub," Pierce said.

Not only are there yearly concerns about West Nile Virus, but last August the Aedes aegypti mosquito that carries Zika and Dengue Fever was found in Martinez. So patrols will be on the lookout before dispatching trucks to spray neighborhoods.

As for those with ponds or standing water on their property, Pierce said, "The district does provide mosquito-eating fish. Residents can call or go to our website to request these fish. A technician will then come out and conduct an inspection to make sure the area is suitable for the fish. And then we will provide the resident with fish."

As the weather warms up, the mosquitoes will emerge. Residents are reminded that even a little water can lead to lots of mosquitoes.

