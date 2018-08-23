LOS ANGELES --A new species of mosquito is invading Southern California.
The Aedes mosquitoes are nicknamed the "ankle biters." Their bites become inflamed quickly and can turn into big red welts and rashes.
RELATED: Mosquitoes, dead birds and chickens test positive for West Nile in Contra Costa Co.
Aedes mosquitoes do not belong in the Southland. They are native to tropical and subtropical climates.
The mosquitos can transmit diseases including Zika virus and Dengue fever.
You're urged to get rid of any standing water around your home and make sure your window screens fit well.