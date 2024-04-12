Dangerous disease-spreading mosquitoes detected in Santa Clara County

A bite from the Aedes aegypti mosquito could bring on diseases like yellow fever and more.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- An aggressive mosquito known to transmit a deadly virus has been detected once again in Santa Clara County.

The invasive mosquito was found along Machado Lane, in the East San Jose foothills.

Residents in the area are being asked to dump standing water on their properties so that the mosquito can't breed.

Six adult Aedes aegypti mosquitoes were caught by Santa Clara County Vector control traps.

"They have these dark legs with these bright white stripes and spots that can be visible even by eye," said Dr. Taylor Kelly, a vector ecologist with Santa Clara County.

Those distinct black and white markings on their back and legs aren't the only things that differentiate them from other mosquitos.

"This mosquito prefers humans, is aggressive in nature compared to others and it's a day-biting mosquito, where usually mosquitoes bite at sunset, at dawn," said Edgar Nolasco, director of the County's Consumer and Environmental Protection Agency.

A bite from the mosquito could bring on diseases like yellow fever and more.

"Deadly diseases to humans like Zika, chikungunya, dengue," Nolasco said.

The county is now bringing in specialized traps to the neighborhood where the mosquitos were detected. It said mosquitos look for specific places to create a habitat.

"We're talking dog bowls, old tires, tarps, any containers that can hold any amount of water," Nolasco said.

That's why they say it's important to eliminate any of those potential habitats on your property.

The county said staff is carrying out an eradication plan in the surrounding area.

That includes inspecting the outside of properties, but they're also urging everyone to do their part.

So far, many residents in the area say that they're now on top of it.

"I always collect rainwater over the winter," said neighbor Russ Johnson, "So now I've got all my buckets capped, the ones that still have any water in them at all."

If you encounter any Aedes aegypti mosquitos where you live, you are asked to contact vector control at (408) 918-4770 or vectorinfo@cep.sccgov.org.

