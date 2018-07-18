VAPING

Respiratory therapist speaks about vaping dangers

In Marin County, officials have seen a rise health issues related to vaping. Paige Brown-Kelly, a respiratory therapist at Marin General Hospital spoke with ABC7 News about vaping.

Vaping is on the rise; according to the American Lung Association the use of e-cigarettes among teens has risen 900 percent since 2011.

In Marin County, officials have seen a rise health issues related to vaping. Paige Brown-Kelly, respiratory therapist at Marin General Hospital spoke with ABC7 News about vaping.

