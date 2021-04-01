Santa Clara Co. health officials warn of increase in COVID-19 variants

All four of the variants of concern have been found in Santa Clara County, according to health officials.
Dr. Sara Cody says the UK variant has started to pick up. There has also been a handful of cases of the South African variant and one report of a variant that was previously found in Brazil and Japan.
"This is important to note because we have documented them and the numbers are starting to pick up and right now we are in a race between the variants and the vaccines. We have some data on the variants and how effective the vaccine is, some but not all. The overall message is you are far more protected if you are vaccinated than if you are not. The more people who are vaccinated in our county, in our community, the safer we all are," said Dr. Cody.
