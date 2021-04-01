Coronavirus California

Santa Clara Co. health officials warn of increase in COVID-19 variants

EMBED <>More Videos

Santa Clara Co. health officials warn of variant increase

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Santa Clara County health officials warned of an increase in variant cases of COVID-19.

All four of the variants of concern have been found in Santa Clara County, according to health officials.

Dr. Sara Cody says the UK variant has started to pick up. There has also been a handful of cases of the South African variant and one report of a variant that was previously found in Brazil and Japan.

"This is important to note because we have documented them and the numbers are starting to pick up and right now we are in a race between the variants and the vaccines. We have some data on the variants and how effective the vaccine is, some but not all. The overall message is you are far more protected if you are vaccinated than if you are not. The more people who are vaccinated in our county, in our community, the safer we all are," said Dr. Cody.


Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window. RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan josesafetysanta clara countysocial distancingcoronavirus californiacoronaviruscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
A's welcome fans back to Coliseum for Opening Day
Going to an SF Giants game? Here's what fans need to get in
Gov. Newsom receives COVID-19 vaccine in SoCal
ABC7 presents 'Finding Faith: Glide's Easter Sunday Celebration'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gunman knew victims in California building attack, police say
Pfizer says COVID vaccine protection lasts at least 6 months
Is it OK to get a vaccine in another county? Here's what we found
Going to an SF Giants game? Here's what fans need to get in
Gov. Newsom receives COVID-19 vaccine in SoCal
George Floyd's girlfriend recalls the first time they met | LIVE
A's welcome fans back to Coliseum for Opening Day
Show More
AccuWeather forecast: Record warmth today, seasonal and dry holiday weekend
Californians 50+ can now make a vaccine appointment on MyTurn
Poll: 56% of likely California voters oppose recall of Gov. Gavin Newsom
SF school board member seeks $87M in lawsuit against district
Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk prepares to reopen rides
More TOP STORIES News