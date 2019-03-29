Third Bay Area measles case reported in less than a week, second for Santa Clara County

T Mobile Store, 789 El Camino Real, Sunnyvale 9 - 11 a.m.



International House of Pancakes, 644 North First St, San Jose 9:30 a.m. - noon



Apple Visitor Center, 10600 N Tantau Ave, Cupertino 11 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.



Hoover Tower Observation Deck, Stanford University, 550 Serra Mall, Stanford 12:30 - 3:30 p.m.



Poki Bowl, 2305 El Camino Real, Palo Alto 1:30 - 4 p.m.



Walmart, 600 Showers Dr, Mountain View 3 - 5 p.m.



The Fish Market, 3775 El Camino Real, Santa Clara 4 - 6:30 p.m.



Macy's Valley Fair Mall, 2801 Steven's Creek Blvd, Santa Clara 6 - 8 p.m.

Bill's Café, 3163 Middlefield Rd, Palo Alto 9:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.



Cascal, 400 Castro St, Mountain View 6 - 9 p.m.





7-Eleven, 848 E. Evelyn Ave, Sunnyvale 7:30 - 9:30 p.m.

Il Fornaio (Cucina Italiana), 2752 Augustine Dr, #120 Santa Clara 7 - 10 p.m.



7-Eleven, 848 E. Evelyn Ave, Sunnyvale 10 - 11:30 p.m.

Great Mall, 477 Great Mall Drive, Milpitas 7 - 9:30 p.m.



Seniore's Pizza, 940 Monroe St, Santa Clara 9:30 - 11 p.m.

SA-BY Thai Cuisine, 404 S. 2nd St, San Jose 7 - 9:30 p.m.



Lucky, 3705 El Camino Real, Santa Clara 9 - 10:30 p.m.

CVS Pharmacy, 1165 El Camino Real, Sunnyvale 7:30 - 9:30 p.m.

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Another measles case has been reported in Santa Clara County. It's the third Bay Area case in less than a week, and the second for the South Bay.Public health officials say a county resident contracted the infection while traveling abroad.The public risk from the case is very low, according to the county, which is contacting everyone who may have come into contact with the person.This new case is unrelated to one reported on Tuesday involving an international traveler who visited 20 locations in the county last week.Between March 16 to March 22, the tourist visited stores and restaurants in eight South Bay cities. We've listed all the locations below.Another measles case was reported in Alameda County on Thursday after finding out a patron with measles was at the "Sauced" restaurant in Livermore Saturday.A source told ABC7 News the patron was a man. He was passing through and stopped for dinner at Sauced. He also didn't live in this county.Sauced, meantime, issued a statement, saying quote, "we have contacted all of our staff and there is currently no risk in our restaurant."Santa Clara County public health officials said the rate of measles vaccination in Santa Clara County is very high, so most people are protected from the infection. People with weakened immune systems or unvaccinated children are at higher risk.County Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody said to call a doctor immediately if anyone who may have contracted measles experiences fever, cough, red eyes, runny nose and a rash beginning on the face.Health officials also reminded anyone planning international travel to make sure they are up to date on their vaccinations.The locations included in the first Santa Clara County warning are