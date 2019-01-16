FOOD SAFETY

Tomales Bay oyster harvesting on hold due to norovirus outbreak

EMBED </>More Videos

Tomales Bay oyster harvesting is on hold right now, after a norovirus outbreak sickened nearly 50 people in the Bay Area. (KGO-TV)

By Brandon Behle
POINT REYES, Calif. (KGO) --
All oyster harvesting in Tomales Bay is on hold right now, as the California Department of Health investigates a norovirus outbreak that's sickened nearly 50 people in the Bay Area.

Dr. Matt Willis, Marin County's Public Health officer, confirmed to ABC7 News that a recall of the affected oysters was issued on Jan. 4 to 34 restaurants that were sold oysters by several oyster companies including Hog Island Oyster Company.

The famous oyster company is based in Marshall and has restaurant there and another one in the San Francisco's Ferry Building.

The company posted a statement on their website that they voluntarily recalled their oysters after they started receiving reports of illness on January 2.

"The illnesses reported occurred between December 28 and 31st. All oysters from the potentially affected lots were called back," wrote a company spokesperson.

The company claims that other oysters companies in the area have also reported receiving illness reports.

Willis told ABC 7 news Wednesday night that there are 49 confirmed cases across the Bay Area, with a big cluster in San Francisco, and seven cases in Marin County.

He also said there have been very few new cases reported since the recall was issued.

The California Department of Public Health confirmed the closure to ABC7 News, saying that all commercial shellfish growing areas in Tomales Bay are closed right now.

The CDPH says they are constantly testing the oysters and have not found and signs of norovirus, however oyster farms will remain closed until the CDPH completes their investigation.

Hog island says they locations remain open but that they are selling oysters and shellfish from growers in Washington state, outside the affected area.

Take a look at more stories and videos about product recalls.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthTomalesPoint ReyesSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD SAFETY
Bay Area Papa Murphy's shut down after photos go viral
FDA says routine food inspections not being done due to shutdown
Pregnant woman shocked to discover needles in grapes
Holiday leftovers guide: How long foods last
Jennie-O recalls 164,000 pounds of raw ground turkey
More food safety
HEALTH & FITNESS
Study: Chocolate is better for your cough than cough syrup
State attempts to halt South Bay hospital sales to Santa Clara Co.
Q&A: 7 On Your Side answer Covered California questions
Romaine lettuce E. coli outbreak 'appears to be over': CDC
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Massive storm hits North Bay first, hardest
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Storm causing problems in East Bay, more rain expected
All lanes reopen after mudslide forces closure of southbound Highway 17 near Santa Cruz
Accuweather Forecast: Expect heavy rain, powerful wind gusts
LATEST NUMBERS: Bay Area storm prompts power outages
Storm prompts Flash Flood Warning in North Bay
Expert: Bay Area to get drenched with its most intense storm in 12 years
Show More
Great Highway closed in SF due to storm
Snow leaves plane in tail-stand at Truckee Tahoe Airport
Teacher who fled with student gets 20 years
Here's a look at what's closed, what's staying open amid Bay Area storm
Civic Center BART reopens after flooding
More News