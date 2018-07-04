HEALTH & FITNESS

Woman's toenails fall off after fish pedicure, researchers say

EMBED </>More Videos

A medical journal reports a case of a woman's toenails falling off after she got a fish pedicure. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
If you've been thinking about getting one of those fish pedicures, this might make you think twice: a woman's toenails fell off after getting one.

If you don't know, the fish pedicure is just like it sounds: you put your feet in a tub of water filled with tiny fish who eat your dead skin.

According to an American Medical Association report, a woman had this done, then shed her toenails.

She had no history of toenail problems.

While it's not clear the flesh-eating fish caused it, experts have warned in the past that fish pedicures may carry a risk of infection.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthmedical researchu.s. & worldbizarrewarningconsumerconsumer concernsbeautybeauty & lifestyle
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Job offer rescinded after woman tested positive for cannabis, only used pot lip balm
Drake visits young heart patient in Chicago after she posts 'Kiki Challenge' video
Mosquitoes, dead birds test positive for West Nile Virus in East Bay
Safe injection sites remain hot debate in SF
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
San Francisco caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Show More
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
List of worst U.S. states for teen drivers who text and drive
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
3 men face over 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
More News