Health & Fitness

Healthier Kids Foundation sponsors vision, hearing, dental exams for San Jose students

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A nonprofit group celebrated a milestone helping children live healthier lives in the South Bay.

Healthier Kids Foundation sponsored vision, hearing and dental exams for students at Arbuckle Elementary School in San Jose.

The foundation has conducted more than 323,000 health screenings during the past six years.

Teachers and health experts believe there's another benefit to events like this one.

RELATED: Free dental clinic in Vallejo will help hundreds who can't afford care

"There is a strong correlation between good health and having good, academic success," said Marissa Hacker from Healthier Kids Foundation. "And what we work hard to do is to break down the barriers for families and youth so they can get the proper care through our screenings and case managing services."

The Healthier Kids Foundation also assists families in obtaining medical insurance through Medi-Cal.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan josechildren's healthchildrenhearing aidvisionhealth carestudents
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom briefing today on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Show More
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Neighbors rally to help Boy Scouts with flags at SF National Cemetery
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
More TOP STORIES News