Community & Events

East Bay nonprofit empowers people with disabilities to explore futures in the workforce

By
EMBED <>More Videos

East Bay nonprofit champions employment for disabled people

LIVERMORE, Calif (KGO) -- As March celebrates National Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month, how about attending an event that will leave you feeling educated and inspired to be more inclusive in your community?

East Bay nonprofit Futures Explored will be hosting a showing of "Hearts of Glass," a new documentary film highlighting the importance and benefits of hiring people with disabilities.

The special evening will bring awareness on how communities can bring inclusivity by offering employment to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The event will feature a panel of special guests, including film director Jennifer Tennican, employees with disabilities, employer partners and job coaches.

You can attend the event on Saturday, March 26 from 3:30 p.m. - 7 p.m. at the Bankhead Theater in Livermore by purchasing tickets here or through virtually here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventslivermoredisabilityeducationdocumentaryeventslivermore
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
San Mateo Co. spends $540K cleaning up PPE left in the rain
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Expert predicts 'busy June' for California wildfires
Hillary Clinton tests positive for COVID-19, says she's 'feeling fine'
Contra Costa GOP fundraise for body armor for Ukraine civilians
Bay Area sees record-breaking temperatures Tuesday
Gov. Newsom signs law making abortions cheaper in CA
Show More
SF DA defends policies less than 3 months away from recall election
Disney workers walk out to demand action over 'Don't Say Gay' bill
EXCLUSIVE: Alameda man tackles suspected Walgreens shoplifter
Jackson pushes back at GOP critics, defends judicial record
Judge confirmed as 1st Latina on CA Supreme Court
More TOP STORIES News