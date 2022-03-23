East Bay nonprofit empowers people with disabilities to explore futures in the workforce

East Bay nonprofit Futures Explored will be hosting a showing of "Hearts of Glass," a new documentary film highlighting the importance and benefits of hiring people with disabilities.
The special evening will bring awareness on how communities can bring inclusivity by offering employment to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The event will feature a panel of special guests, including film director Jennifer Tennican, employees with disabilities, employer partners and job coaches.
You can attend the event on Saturday, March 26 from 3:30 p.m. - 7 p.m. at the Bankhead Theater in Livermore by purchasing tickets here or through virtually here.