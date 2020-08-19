Hennessey Fire: Evacuations ordered in Vacaville as wildfire destroys dozens of homes

In all, at least 46,225 acres have burned in the blazes, which have destroyed about 50 structures, damaged about 50 others and threaten another 1,900.
RELATED: What you need to know about fires burning in Napa, Contra Costa and Alameda counties
The largest of the fires, the Hennessey Fire that started near Hennessey Ridge Road in Napa County on Monday morning, had burned an estimated 12,500 acres and was not contained at all Wednesday morning, prompting evacuations that extended into areas near Vacaville in Solano County.
First responders went door-to-door to alert homeowners, calling the situation an imminent threat to life.
Crews are closely watching the fire as it approaches Highway 80.
The Hennessey Fire has devastated the English Hills community in Vacaville. Dozens of homes have burned, including a large house on a hill along English Hills Rd. It caught fire just before 10 a.m. Wednesday and was destroyed within an hour.
High winds are creating sporadic conditions, as flames spread in a haphazard pattern - leaving some buildings spared. Solano County has not reported exact damage numbers yet.
The evacuation orders were issued for Solano County residents west of Blue Ridge Road to Interstate 505 and north of Cherry Glenn Road Highway 128. People on Pleasants Valley Road are also being told to leave. Earlier evacuations were advised for the Quail Canyon, Miller Canyon, Mix Canyon and Gates Canyon areas.
CAL FIRE says the LNU Lightning Complex fires have destroyed 50 structures and damaged 50 in Sonoma and Napa counties.
Evacuation Centers have been opened in Vacaville Wednesday morning. The Ulatis Community Center and McBride Community Center have been opened for residents forced to evacuate. Large animals can be take to the Solano County Fairgrounds in Vallejo. And small animals can be dropped off at the Solano County animal shelter on Claybank Road.
According to CAL FIRE, the Hennessey Fire was caused by lightning as thunderstorms moved through the Bay Area on Monday.
Here are more evacuation orders and warnings due to the LNU Lightning Complex..
Evacuation Order:
- From Moskowite Corner to Wooden Valley Rd, Including the community of Circle Oaks
- Atlas Peak from the Bubbing Well Pet Cemetary at 2462 Atlas Peak Rd to the dead end
- From Loma Vista Rd / Soda Canyon Rd to the dead end
- Highway 128 from Lower Chiles Valley Road to Monticello Road
- Highway 128 from Chiles Pope Valley Road to Lower Chiles Valley Road
- Chiles Pope Valley Road from Highway 128 to Lower Chiles Valley Road
- All of Hennessey Ridge Road
- Wragg Canyon Rd from Hwy 128 to the end of the road, including Pleasure Cove Resort
- Chiles Pope Valley Road from Lower Chiles Valley Road to Pope Canyon Road.
- Highway 121 (Monticello Road) - from Wooden Valley Road to Silverado Trail
- Pope Valley Road - From Aetna Springs Road to Chiles Pope Valley Road
- Aetna Springs Road - From Pope Valley to the dead end
- Butts Canyon Road - from Aetna Springs Road to the Lake County line
- James Creek Road - from Butts Canyon Road to the dead end
Evacuation Warning:
- Highway 128 at Silverado Trail to Chiles Pope Valley Road, including the Pritchard Hills Area
- Highway 128 at Lower Chiles Valley Road to Turtle Rock
UPDATE from Vacaville Fire Chief: 4,000 to 4,500 homes threatened on W/NW side of the city. No buildings damaged in the city. Crews closely watching the fire as it approaches south side of the city and HWY 80. Several evacuation centers opened including 4 schools. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/79C6LNGKsK— Julian Glover (@JulianGABC7) August 19, 2020
Crews are also battling a fire near Berryessa Knoxville Road, west of Brooks. The Gamble Incident Fire has burned 13,000 acres and is 0% contained right now.
Evacuation Order:
- All areas on Berryessa Knoxville Rd from Eastside Rd to Hwy 128 at the intersection of Berryessa Knoxville Rd/Hwy 128 (Turttle Rock Bar)
- Everything West of Lake Berryessa's water edge o Pope Canyon Rd from Pope Valley Rd to Berressa Knoxville Rd. Inclduing Hardin Rd and Including the Sufi Center
- The intersection on Butts Canyon Road and Snell Valley Road to all all of Berryessa Estates Sub Division.
Evacuation Warning:
Butts Canyon Rd from the Lake County line to James Creek.
Those seeking shelter options can visit the Napa County's evacuation shelter at the Crosswalk Church, 2590 First Street in Napa.
Bay City News contributed to this report.
See more stories and videos related to wildfires here.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation
- Most destructive California wildfires in history
- Camp Fire is deadliest wildfire in California history
- How are wildfires started? A look at the causes of some of the worst in California history
- Safety tips to remember when returning home after wildfire
- How to drive safely during a power outage
- What to do right now to prep for a planned power outage
- Here's how to store electricity before a power outage
- Tips for getting through a long-term power outage
- VIDEO: How to prepare your pets in case of disaster
- The difference between containing and controlling a wildfire
- How wildfire smoke can impact your health
- What's in wildfire smoke? How it can impact your health