fire

Hennessey Fire: Napa County blaze continues to rage out of control

By and Cornell W. Barnard
NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Hundreds of firefighters are battling a fast-moving brush fire that continues to rage out of control in Napa County.

The Hennessey Fire ignited Monday around 6:40 a.m. in the 60 block of Hennessey Ridge Road. The wildfire fire exploded in size -- growing to 2,400 acres with zero containment.



The fire prompted evacuations in the area but some homeowners have chosen to stay.

The Napa County Sheriff's Office issued mandatory evacuation orders for: Highway 128 from Lower Chiles to Monticello, Highway 128 from Chiles Pope Valley Road to Lower Chiles Road, Chiles Pope Valley Road from 128 to Lower Chiles Road and All of Hennessey Ridge Road.

Evacuation warnings are issued for the following areas: Highway 128 at Silverado Trail to Chiles Pope Valley Road, including the Pritchard Hills Area, Highway 128 at Lower Chiles Road to Turtle Rock Road closures in the area (includes Chiles-Pope Valley Road, Sage Canyon Road, Highway 128).

Those seeking shelter options can visit the Napa County's evacuation shelter at the Crosswalk Church.

VIDEO: Hennessey Fire burns 2,500 acres in Napa County, 0% contained
EMBED More News Videos

A brush fire that erupted in Napa County this morning has exploded in size.



The fast-moving wildfire burned through thousands of acres of dry brush in the hills above St. Helena.

SKY7 was over the Hennessey Fire late Monday as the blaze exploded in size, burning through rugged terrain.

Cal Fire attacked the fire from all sides, including precise airdrops of flame retardant.

RELATED: What you need to know about fires burning in Napa, Contra Costa and Alameda counties

Hundreds of firefighters were staging near Hennessey Ridge Road. This fire was possibly started by lightning strikes. Monday's weather didn't help firefighters one bit.

"When you have hot conditions, it's not favorable, storms bring in wind, which keeps fire active," said Will Powers, CalFire spokesperson.

Mandatory evacuations have been ordered in the area. Many residents have gone, but Jeff Nichelini is staying, ready to save the winery that's been in his family for 130 years.



"We're a little winery but a big family, half of my cousins are around, at the ready if the fire gets close, we have hoses out ready to make a stand," Nichelini said.

Down the road, Philip Sunseri is watching the fire creep over the ridge near his home. He's got a sprinkler system, wetting down his roof.

"We're going to stay as long as we can, if it gets unsafe we'll leave the sprinklers on and hope for the best," said Sunseri.

Road closures in the area include Chiles-Pope Valley Road, Sage Canyon Road, and Highway 128.

Several hundred homes are currently threatened. Firefighters are doing all they can to save them.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
rutherfordnapa countyevacuationbrush firefirelightningstormcal firefirefighters
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
What's causing thunderstorms in the Bay Area?
Incredible video shows lightning across Bay Area
Storm brings lightning, rare thunderstorms to Bay Area
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
FIRE
Some residents ignore Hennessey Fire evacuation orders
Deer Zone Fires in Contra Costa County explode to 1,100 acres
Here are all the fires burning in the Bay Area
Fire near Sunol burns 1,775 acres, evacuation warning issued
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5 counties added, 1 removed from COVID-19 watch list
EXCLUSIVE: Woman launches racist rant toward Latino dog walker in SF
SJ teacher who appeared shirtless reaches out to students
Here are all the fires burning in the Bay Area
Parents of 18-year-old killed outside CA Safeway speak out
Coronavirus live updates: Positive tests after SF police academy
AccuWeather Forecast: Record heat continues, brief break Thursday
Show More
Former Trump official blasts Trump, endorses Biden
California's 1st case of the plague in 5 years reported in South Lake Tahoe
Here's when Bay Area heat wave will end
PG&E says no further rolling outages needed tonight
Michelle Obama: Vote like your lives depend on it
More TOP STORIES News