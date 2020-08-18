Hennessey Fire: Napa County blaze continues to rage out of control

The Hennessey Fire ignited Monday around 6:40 a.m. in the 60 block of Hennessey Ridge Road. The wildfire fire exploded in size -- growing to 2,400 acres with zero containment.
Orange glow from #HennesseyFire 🔥seen from Rutherford tonight. The latest: 2,400 acres burned, zero containment. approx. 200 homes threatened. @CAL_FIRE #wildfires https://t.co/Dtk5MIJRr7 pic.twitter.com/r6BGGQhzIv— Cornell Barnard (@CornellBarnard) August 18, 2020
The fire prompted evacuations in the area but some homeowners have chosen to stay.
The Napa County Sheriff's Office issued mandatory evacuation orders for: Highway 128 from Lower Chiles to Monticello, Highway 128 from Chiles Pope Valley Road to Lower Chiles Road, Chiles Pope Valley Road from 128 to Lower Chiles Road and All of Hennessey Ridge Road.
Evacuation warnings are issued for the following areas: Highway 128 at Silverado Trail to Chiles Pope Valley Road, including the Pritchard Hills Area, Highway 128 at Lower Chiles Road to Turtle Rock Road closures in the area (includes Chiles-Pope Valley Road, Sage Canyon Road, Highway 128).
Those seeking shelter options can visit the Napa County's evacuation shelter at the Crosswalk Church.
The fast-moving wildfire burned through thousands of acres of dry brush in the hills above St. Helena.
SKY7 was over the Hennessey Fire late Monday as the blaze exploded in size, burning through rugged terrain.
Cal Fire attacked the fire from all sides, including precise airdrops of flame retardant.
Hundreds of firefighters were staging near Hennessey Ridge Road. This fire was possibly started by lightning strikes. Monday's weather didn't help firefighters one bit.
"When you have hot conditions, it's not favorable, storms bring in wind, which keeps fire active," said Will Powers, CalFire spokesperson.
Mandatory evacuations have been ordered in the area. Many residents have gone, but Jeff Nichelini is staying, ready to save the winery that's been in his family for 130 years.
#HennesseyFire - Update - The fire is approximately 2,400 acres. Crews are dealing with rugged terrain, adverse weather, and unfavorable fire conditions. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/x9z9vgxssL— CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) August 17, 2020
"We're a little winery but a big family, half of my cousins are around, at the ready if the fire gets close, we have hoses out ready to make a stand," Nichelini said.
Down the road, Philip Sunseri is watching the fire creep over the ridge near his home. He's got a sprinkler system, wetting down his roof.
"We're going to stay as long as we can, if it gets unsafe we'll leave the sprinklers on and hope for the best," said Sunseri.
Road closures in the area include Chiles-Pope Valley Road, Sage Canyon Road, and Highway 128.
Several hundred homes are currently threatened. Firefighters are doing all they can to save them.
