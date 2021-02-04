EXCLUSIVE: Grammy-winning Vallejo native H.E.R. talks Super Bowl performance, Golden Globe nomination

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Grammy-winning R&B musician and Vallejo native H.E.R. will be on the national stage this Sunday, performing at the Super Bowl.The artist was also just nominated for her first Golden Globe. The song "Fight for You" is in the Best Original Song category.The song is in the film "Judas and the Black Messiah," a biopic about Fred Hampton, chairman of the Black Panther Party in the late 1960s.The Black Panther Party was founded in Oakland, not far from H.E.R.'s hometown of Vallejo. The musician and ABC7 News anchor Jobina Fortson discussed that connection and her song in an exclusive interview."The song was so fun to make, especially making something from that time the late '60s, early '70s is one of my favorite eras of music," H.E.R. said. "You know the connection to what was happening then, what's happening now, and what's still happening unfortunately...and being from the Bay Area, I think these are all such cool things that show me I'm doing exactly what I'm supposed to be doing. The fact that I'm now nominated for a Golden Globe, it's incredible you know. I never would have imagined making something like this. I'm just happy to be a part of it."H.E.R. is already having a big year. She has been nominated for three Grammys, five NAACP Image Awards, and will be performing "America the Beautiful" at the Super Bowl this Sunday.