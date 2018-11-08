The mother of one of the victims killed in the shooting that erupted at a bar in Thousand Oaks, Calif., said she was done receiving thoughts and prayers and that she wants better gun control.Susan Orfanos also said her son, Telemachus Orfanos, survived the Las Vegas mass shooting last year."My son was in Las Vegas with a lot of his friends and he came home. He didn't come home last night and I don't want prayers. I don't want thoughts. I want gun control, and I hope to God nobody sends me anymore prayers. I want gun control. No more guns," she said.Orfanos was one of 12 people killed while attending a college night event at the Borderline Bar and Grill on Wednesday night.A gunman, identified as 28-year-old Ian David Long, deployed a smoke device and opened fire on patrons at the bar. Authorities said he appeared to have used a .45-caliber handgun that he purchased legally.The motive for the shooting is unknown.