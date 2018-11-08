THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. --The mother of one of the victims killed in the shooting that erupted at a bar in Thousand Oaks, Calif., said she was done receiving thoughts and prayers and that she wants better gun control.
RELATED: Thousand Oaks mass shooting: 13 dead, including gunman after shooting at Borderline Bar and Grill; Suspect ID'd as Ian David Long
Susan Orfanos also said her son, Telemachus Orfanos, survived the Las Vegas mass shooting last year.
"My son was in Las Vegas with a lot of his friends and he came home. He didn't come home last night and I don't want prayers. I don't want thoughts. I want gun control, and I hope to God nobody sends me anymore prayers. I want gun control. No more guns," she said.
Orfanos was one of 12 people killed while attending a college night event at the Borderline Bar and Grill on Wednesday night.
RELATED: 'Gem of a girl': Young Napa woman who's niece of actress Tamera Mowry identified as Thousand Oaks mass shooting victim
A gunman, identified as 28-year-old Ian David Long, deployed a smoke device and opened fire on patrons at the bar. Authorities said he appeared to have used a .45-caliber handgun that he purchased legally.
The motive for the shooting is unknown.
See more stories, photos, and videos on Thousand Oaks mass shooting.