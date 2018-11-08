Alaina Housley graduated from Vintage High School earlier this year. Her family says she was a promising student at Pepperdine University with plans to study law.
The 18-year-old was bright, popular and well-loved, a student who had a 4.5 grade-point average since junior high school and earned college scholarships, said her grandfather, Art Housley. He added that she played soccer and tennis all through high school, studied piano and violin, and sang.
"She's a really good kid," he said, fighting tears, before her relatives learned their fears of her death were true. "Everybody loves her."
Sarah O'Connor, her former principal at Vintage High School, tells ABC7 News that Housely's mom was a teacher at the school and that her father owner a local market.
Vintage High School students notified about death of Alaina Housley, 2018– victim of shootings in Thousand Oaks. Was in student govt. Honors student. Mom a teacher here #abc7now pic.twitter.com/lr4GWJmYjZ— Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) November 8, 2018
"Alaina Housley is an incredible person," she said.
When rumors became fact that Housley died in Wednesday night's shooting, grief descended, especially on that campus. The 18-year-old graduated in June as a model honor student, athlete and member of student council.
"I don't think people can make sense of this," said O'Connor. "That makes it so much harder."
Out of respect, we stayed away from friends and fellow students, who wore emotions on their faces.
Across town, piano teacher Marcia Battat could not believe the bad news.
"I am shaking like a leaf," she said.
Battat began teaching Housley when she was just 5 years old. She loved her so much that she still has the keepsakes.
"She was gem of a girl, a beautiful girl," Battat said. "Loved everyone and everything."
Marcia Battat of Napa. She taught piano to Alaina Housley of Napa, who died in the #VenturaShooting . Sad coincidence. She also taught Dr. Jennifer Gonzales, who died in the similar Yountville tragedy 8 months ago. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/tj2dplzDhp— Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) November 9, 2018
Now, Housley represents yet another loss in this community still smarting from March 9, when a gunman stormed the Pathway Home in Yountville and killed three clinicians.
They included Dr. Jennifer Gonzales, who was three months pregnant.
She, too, had been one of Battat's piano students.
"Music brings people together in many, many ways," she said. "But you don't want this to be one of those ways."
In a tragedy as broad and far-reaching as this, there is no making sense of the senseless.
Ranch Market, one of at least three Napa County businesses owned by parents of Alaina Housley, who died in the #ThousandOaksShooting this morning. Staff knew her well. Very somber inside. #abc7now Prominent family. Beloved young woman. pic.twitter.com/7eo58x0eGf— Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) November 8, 2018
Adam Housley, a former Fox News correspondent, and Tamera Mowry-Housley, an actress known for the 1990s TV series "Sister Sister," said their niece was killed at the bar where she had gone line dancing with friends.
The couple had been frantically searching for Alaina since the early morning hours in the wake of the deadly shooting. In a statement they said: "Our hearts are broken. We just learned that our niece Alaina was one of the victims of last night's shooting at Borderline bar in Thousand Oaks. Alaina was an incredible young woman with so much life ahead of her and we are devastated that her life was cut short in this manner. We thank everyone for your prayers and ask for privacy at this time."
Authorities say a gunman killed 12 people, including a sheriff's sergeant, Wednesday night at the bar, which is popular among college students in the area.
