Hero bus driver helps save 22 children, teachers in Camp Fire

A school bus driver is sharing his story of how he got 22 students and some teachers from a Paradise elementary school to safety.

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif (KGO) --
The bus slowly made its journey from the school last Thursday as the fire erupted. A man saw the bus and stopped to give the people on board a bottle of water, and the bottle was put to use. The driver took his cotton shirt and tore it up.

"We have a finite amount of water so we were able to get each of the kids a cover," said Kevin McKay.

It took more than five hours for the bus to make it to safety.

No one was hurt and all the students were reunited with their parents.

