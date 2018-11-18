Hero bus driver helps save 22 children, teachers in Camp Fire

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif (KGO) --A school bus driver is sharing his story of how he got 22 students and some teachers from a Paradise elementary school to safety.
The bus slowly made its journey from the school last Thursday as the fire erupted. A man saw the bus and stopped to give the people on board a bottle of water, and the bottle was put to use. The driver took his cotton shirt and tore it up.
"We have a finite amount of water so we were able to get each of the kids a cover," said Kevin McKay.
It took more than five hours for the bus to make it to safety.
No one was hurt and all the students were reunited with their parents.
