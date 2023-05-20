Portion of Highway 37 in the North Bay closed as SMART train track repairs begin, Caltrans says

Caltrans to close a portion of Highway 37 in the North Bay for SMART train track repairs.

VALLEJO, Calif. (KGO) -- Caltrans has closed a portion of Highway 37 in the North Bay for SMART train track repairs.

The closure will be an 11-mile stretch between Highway 121 at Sears Point and Highway 29 in Vallejo.

Crews will work on a railroad crossing on the highway.

Caltrans says those traveling that way this weekend should prepare to take a detour, which will add more driving time.

Some people who live in Sonoma County are not looking forward to the congested traffic. "37 is a already a mess, but I'm assuring 12 and 121 will become nightmares. "

Caltrans says about 47,000 cars travel on Highway 37 each day.

Repairs will last through midday Sunday.

