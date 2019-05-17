7 On Your Side

Choosing the right replacement windows

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- If your windows are drafty, "hazy," or maybe the frames are rotting, there's a good chance you need new windows. And Consumer Reports says choosing and installing replacement windows can be a bit overwhelming for homeowners.

When you're looking at windows, you want to make sure you're getting the right type for the climate and the area in which you live. That's why Consumer Reports' tests focus on how well vinyl, wood, and composite windows stand up to the elements.

First, there's a wind-resistance test. A window can be very tight when it's warm, but when it gets cold, it could actually leak a lot.

Then, there's the rain! Each window is showered with 5 gallons of water per square foot-per hour-while slowly increasing the wind velocity until water leaks anywhere inside the window.

The Pella 350 Series Vinyl window was the only window that rated excellent in all of the performance tests. CR's 3x5-foot basic window costs about $415.

There are less expensive options for more temperate areas with less wind and rain. Among them, the $285 Simonton Prism Window.

And the 4300 Jeld-Wen V-2500 series window is a good option for colder regions.

Bottom line? Replacement windows can cut your heating and cooling costs, but don't bank on drastic savings.

A new window may help you save on your gas and electric bills, but it may take decades before you offset the cost of those new windows.

Planning on selling your home soon? The National Association of Realtors estimates you'd recover nearly 80 percent of your costs installing new vinyl windows. You can visit ConsumerReports.org to get more information on how to choose the best window for your home.

Here is a link to Consumer Reports' website with more information on how to choose the best window for your home.

All Consumer Reports material Copyright 2019 Consumer Reports, Inc. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Consumer Reports is a not-for-profit organization which accepts no advertising. It has no commercial relationship with any advertiser or sponsor on this site. For more information visit ConsumerReports.org.

Take a look at all of 7 On Your Side's stories with Consumer Reports here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
home & gardensan franciscomoneysocietyconsumer reportshome7 on your sideconsumer
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Making the most out of your credit card points
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Tickets to Lil Duval at the Paramount, tickets to The Flyer - San Francisco
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: IRS warns Bitcoin users to pay their taxes, Regal Cinemas offers 'unlimited' movie program, and more
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Samsung's foldable phone to launch, FitBits may not work on darker skin tones, and more
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News