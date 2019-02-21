OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING

ICE: Armed suspect shot, killed by Napa sheriff's deputy deported 3 times, had lengthy arrest record, multiple aliases

Javier Hernandez-Morales' previous local arrests include driving under the influence, battery on a peace officer, and selling liquor to a minor. (KGO-TV)

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) --
ICE is reporting new details about an armed suspect who was shot and killed by a Napa County sheriff's deputy earlier this week.

"Javier Hernandez-Morales was a Mexican national unlawfully present in the United States who had been previously removed three times prior to 2011," ICE said in a statement Thursday.


RELATED: Napa sheriff releases bodycam video from deadly shooting involving deputy (GRAPHIC)

In addition to being deported three times, ICE issued detainers four separate times for Hernandez-Morales following his arrests for local crimes, the statement said.

Those crimes include driving under the influence, battery on a peace officer, selling liquor to a minor and probation violations.

Napa County Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza said, "This gentleman had multiple aliases, which is part of the complication of the situation. We need to make sure we have all the facts and make sure we have a policy that reflects the safety of our community."

The Supervisors say that by 2017, the County followed state law. That in fact, they had notified ICE about Hernandez-Moralez getting out of bail in 2010. We asked if this case will bring about a change.

Napa County Supervisor Belia Ramos said, "Compliance with state law is what Napa County will, in fact, follow through upon, whether there are changes in the future that change things but as of right now we do need to comply with state law and that is what our policy reflects."

ICE says none of their four detainers lodged were honored by local jails.


Read the full statement from ICE:

ICE is grateful the deputy involved in this shooting was not harmed during this attack. It's unfortunate that our law enforcement partners and the community are subjected to dangerous consequences because of inflexible state laws that protect criminal aliens.

This incident may have been prevented if ICE had been notified about any of the multiple times Hernandez-Morales was released from local custody over the last few years. This is an impactful, scary example of how public safety is affected by laws or policies limiting local law enforcement agencies' ability to cooperate with ICE.

Background information (on the record):

Hernandez-Morales was removed twice in 2007 and once in 2010.

ICE issued three detainers to Napa County Jail; one each in 2014, 2015 and 2016 - none of which were honored.

ICE issued a detainer to Sonoma County Jail in 2016 which was not honored.
