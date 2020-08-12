Cal grad shares experience on Netflix's reality show 'Indian Matchmaking'

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=6358812" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Laney College football was the feature of the fifth season of "Last Chance U," a Netflix series that takes you into the season of junior college football programs. Dior Scott, Nu'u Taugavau and Head Coach John Beam reacted to being on the show.