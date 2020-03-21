Coronavirus California

Coronavirus Dating: 'Love Is Quarantine' allows users to connect online without seeing each other

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The coronavirus has forced millions of people to stay inside. If you're single, that can make for some really lonely days and nights.

You could try a social distance date and walk 6 feet away from someone, but what if you have no one to connect with?

That's where "Love Is Quarantine" comes in.

"Love Is Quarantine" is kind of like a matching-making Instagram account and show. It was created by roommates Thi Lam and Rance Nix.

"The idea came from the Netflix show 'Love Is Blind' which I'm sure you know about," Lam said. "I'm sure the whole world knows about it."

RELATED: Coronavirus: ABC7 practices social distancing on-air, in the newsroom amid COVID-19 outbreak

In case you haven't binged it, "Love Is Blind" is a Netflix hit. Couples match inside rooms called 'pods,' talk to someone through a wall, fall in love and decide to get married, all without EVER seeing each other! The couples have now become instant stars.

"The fact that now everyone can see you can build such a strong relationship just based off of like core values and not even seeing that person," Giannina Gibelli told Strahan, Sara and Keke on ABC.

"I was laying on the couch and was just having a thought of, what if we made 'Love Is Blind,' quarantine edition," Lam said.

Lam and Nix set up an Instagram account with a Google spread sheet where young singles from San Francisco to New York City fill it out.

"Rance is in charge of match making," Lam said. "He will text them individually- who he thinks is a fit and put them in a pod. We will do a group chat with the couples in each pod. We give them a prompt of three questions. Like, how'd you find out about this? Where would you take me after quarantine?"

RELATED: Coronavirus kindness: San Franciscans using 'Unity lights', other ways to uplift community

"It's raw and fosters a sense of community as everyone is just stuck in your apartments," Nix said.

Singles film themselves before, during and after the date. The videos then appear on "Love Is Quarantine" for its thousands of followers to enjoy. In a way it's promoting just what officials are calling for, social distance, shelter in place, and maybe love.

"Yeah you know we work for the government," Lam said. "No I'm just kidding, haha."

Lam and Nix are riding the wave of their overnight success and now plan to sell some show merchandise.

"It's been really fun to spread some joy and spread some laughs in this health crisis that we're in," Nix said. "But, (we're) taking it a step forward and tangibly giving back to Feed for America, it's an awesome opportunity."

RELATED: Coronavirus California: Everything to know about stay at home order

The roommates said 100% of whatever they make off of their venture will go to charity.

"Wash your digits so you can get those digits," Lam said.

Go here for the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentsan franciscodatingrelationshipsonline datingcoronavirus californianetflixcoronavirusonline chatinstagram
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Coronavirus: Livermore restaurant shuts down kitchen, but finds another way to serve food
Coronavirus: Gov. Newsom's grim worst case scenario explained
Video: 1st week of shelter-in-place across the Bay Area
Here's how shelter in place can slow coronavirus spread
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: Gov. Newsom's grim worst case scenario explained
Here's how shelter in place can slow coronavirus spread
Coronavirus live updates: 531 confirmed Bay Area cases, 10 deaths
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Yosemite National Park closes to visitors
'Finding Faith: Better Together': Bay Area Interfaith Community Worship
Coronavirus: Dozens violate COVID-19 shelter-in-place order in San Jose
Show More
Coronavirus: What to know about California stay at home order
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Video: 1st week of shelter-in-place across the Bay Area
Andy Cohen tests positive for coronavirus
PG&E reaches bankruptcy deal with California
More TOP STORIES News