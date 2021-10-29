halloween

Iowa couple creates elaborate 'haunted Hogwarts' Halloween display

From floating brooms to slithering smoke and magic wands, the attention to detail is every fan's dream.
An Iowa home is transporting you straight into the wizarding world of Harry Potter.

From floating brooms to slithering smoke and magic wands, the attention to detail is every fan's dream.

Sandy and John Selby have been transforming their Des Moines house with a different theme each year.

This year, they chose a haunted Hogwarts.

They built and created it all themselves, from the Hogwarts Express steam train to the classic characters.

Dozens of people stop by their home every night to see the creation.

The Selbys don't charge to see their Halloween display.

Any donations they receive go to the Salvation Army.

