WATCH TODAY: Gov. Gavin Newsom gives update on COVID-19 in press conference

We'll be streaming the press conference live here, on Facebook and YouTube.
The governor is expected to talk about the state's reopening amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. On Friday, the state announced guidelines for reopening nail salons, tattoo parlors, massage businesses and other beauty services. Those businesses will be allowed to open starting Friday, June 19 in most California counties.
Newsom may also address the state's response to calls for police reform and racial justice. The last time we heard from the governor, he instructed California police officers to stop training the use of the carotid hold in detaining suspects.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
