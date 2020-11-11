Coronavirus

Bay Area COVID-19 experts offer advice for President-elect Joe Biden's team

By Stephanie Sierra & Tim Didion
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- For many, experts in the new administration represent a fresh start and an opportunity to make needed changes in the battle against COVID-19. To gauge what they're thinking, ABC7 asked a single question: What would you like to see the Joe Biden administration do first?

We directed that question to four of the top medical and infectious disease experts in the Bay Area. Dr. Yvonne Maldonado of Stanford and doctors George Rutherford, M.D., Bob Wachter, M.D. and Monica Gandhi, M.D. of UCSF.

Dr. Gandhi recently completed an influential study that confirmed the value of wearing a face mask to limit exposure to COVID-19


App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window

MAP: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules

"You know, I think my first one or two things would be to consider a national mask mandate, or really work hard on getting masking out of politics and into science. I think it's an incredibly important pillar of pandemic control," she said.

UCSF colleague Dr. George Rutherford agreed and added to the wish list.

"And the other two things that would be at the top of my list would be expanded access to testing, basically testing on demand with the right kinds of tests. And the other is how are we going to distribute the vaccine," said Rutherford.

RELATED: More than half of California counties may move to more restrictive tiers, health secretary says

To streamline that response Stanford's Dr. Maldonado argued the new administration should have tighter coordination between federal agencies and individual states.

"Well the first thing I would do is create a national strategy that is uniform, not mandatory but highly recommended and supported for all the states to follow," she said, adding also the integration of the CDC, NIH and FDA to pull together a national response.

Finally, Dr. Wachter of UCSF believes new communication is also critical to winning back public support needed for wide spread vaccine distribution and other critical measures.

"We have a lot of work to do to rebuild the trust of the American public and rebuild our institutions so people believe that the government's doing the right thing and is paying attention to the science and the evidence and being honest with all of us about what we need to do," he said.

RELATED: 5 things to know about the Pfizer vaccine

An aggressive to-do list, for a new administration. Both Stanford and UCSF are currently running COVID-19 vaccine trials.

Three members of UCSF have just been appointed to president-elect Biden's advisory team.

VIDEO: COVID-19 preparedness: Here's what you should have in your 14-day quarantine pandemic kit
EMBED More News Videos

What should you have on hand if you test positive for the novel coronavirus? A medical expert breaks down what you should have in your pandemic kit to quarantine for 14 days.



If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessstanford universityucsfsan franciscowashington d.c.stanford universitycoronaviruswashington politicsjoe biden2020 presidential electionucsfvice president joe bidencovid 19 pandemicreopening californiacovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
COVID live updates: Palo Alto Unified approves hybrid learning plan
Long Island woman works to feed veterans in need
Coronavirus can't put a freeze on holiday gifts
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Santa Clara County Veterans Day celebration goes virtual
Georgia announces full hand recount 2020 presidential race
King tides could bring flooding to North Bay, SF
Trump emerges from White House to mark Veterans Day
Biden pushes forward on transition despite Trump's blocking
11 counties move backward on CA reopening map
LIST: 2020 Veterans Day events happening in Bay Area
Show More
Veterans Day deals include free Dunkin', Red Lobster
Oxford dictionaries updates definition of the word "woman"
Potential new legal vulnerabilities could loom for Trump after loss
PA postal worker recants claims of fraud cited by Trump campaign
1st Black, Asian woman elected VP: Watch Kamala Harris' journey
More TOP STORIES News