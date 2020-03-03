California Primary 2020: Joe Biden makes stop at Buttercup cafe in Oakland

2020 presidential election

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Flashing a big smile, Democratic presidential hopeful and former Vice President Joe Biden stepped into the Buttercup Diner in Oakland Super Tuesday morning and ordered a piece of pie. Coconut cream pie.

He whipped out his money clip and paid in cash. The crowd cheered as he strolled around the restaurant for a full hour, sitting in booths to take selfies and introducing himself to patrons of the Jack London Square restaurant.



Melina Lane did not know Biden would be at The Buttercup- she was there looking for breakfast.

"I'm pretty excited. It looks like a lot of activity going on. Basically I just came to eat," she said, laughing. She said she had not voted yet and could be convinced to vote for Biden.

The owner of the restaurant, Ben Shahvar, was stunned Biden made a stop. said he got a call from the campaign saying Biden wanted to visit this 'community institution'. This diner is family owned. The owner said Biden is the most high profile politician to ever visit the Buttercup.

He said it swayed his vote. He voted for Biden.

Biden supporter Brian Hatoff heard about the visit and came to the diner to see Biden.

"I think California is going to be difficult. Hopefully he can hit the 15% threshold and bag some delegates. Nationally, I think he is going to do well as he consolidates the centrist part of the party and the country," said Hatoff.

Outside, Bernie Sanders supporters also showed up for the appearance. They had signs, megaphones and were standing on every corner at 3rd and Broadway wearing red t-shirts.

Inside Biden was greeted by Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, California Senator Steve Glazer and Captain Sully, who landed his plane on the Hudson River and lives in the East Bay.

When asked if he thought he would do well in California, Biden responded, "I'm hoping to, I am hoping to. We'll see. I am not a pundit but it feels good. "

"My hopes are high. I think will do well on Super Tuesday. We will qualify here and beat the threshold and I think will win a number of states as well," Biden told his supporters.

