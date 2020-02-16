Fans wait for hours for possible sighting of Keanu Reeves on 'Matrix' set in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- There is a network of Keanu Reeves fans who are trying to find him all across San Francisco.
One of them is Christine Chou who took a selfie with him on Feb. 13.
"It was amazing, I'm still in shock that I met Keanu," said Chou.
After chatting with Chou we began our own 'Keanu watch' heading straight to Montgomery street in San Francisco's Financial District.
Montgomery Street is now a complete movie set. We saw combination of real and fake: cranes, lights, real SFPD officers, fake SFPD vehicles and fake smoke. In the middle of the crowd we also spotted a lady with orange hair who we believe is Matrix Director, Lana Wachowski.
"How long have you been waiting here?" we asked Keanu Reeves fan, Richmond De Mesa.
"I've been waiting here since 5 pm."
One of The Matrix's fans made a map with all the street closures we posted on our website, hoping to spot Keanu Reeves.
Around 8:15 pm, an ABC7 news photographer spotted Lana Wachowski. Next to her was who we believe is Keanu Reeves and Carrie Ann Moss - or should we say NEO and Trinity?
