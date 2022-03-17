Oakland police to give update on Kevin Nishita murder, search for 3rd suspect

On Wednesday the department announced the Alameda County District Attorney's Office charged three people in the fatal shooting of the Bay Area TV news guard.
Nishita was shot while protecting a KRON 4 reporter in downtown Oakland on November 24 and died from his injuries days later.
In December, Chief Armstrong announced that two suspects were taken into custody in connection to the fatal shooting of Nishita.
Chief Armstrong confirmed one of the suspects arrested was the owner of the 2005 White Acura that authorities believe was used in the crime. The chief did not identify either suspect but did confirm both were arrested on unrelated charges.
The department says they have no reason to believe Nishita's murder was anymore more than a crime of opportunity, but expect more clarity once the third suspect is arrested.
"Our investigation continues and I think once we're able to apprehend the third suspect ... I think we'll better understand all of their roles and motives for actually committing the crime," he said.
