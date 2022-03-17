Oakland police to give update on Kevin Nishita murder, search for 3rd suspect

EMBED <>More Videos

3 charged in murder of Bay Area TV news guard, police say

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The Oakland Police Department will be holding a news conference at 1:30 p.m. to give an update on the Kevin Nishita murder.

On Wednesday the department announced the Alameda County District Attorney's Office charged three people in the fatal shooting of the Bay Area TV news guard.

Nishita was shot while protecting a KRON 4 reporter in downtown Oakland on November 24 and died from his injuries days later.

RELATED: 3 charged in murder of Bay Area TV news guard Kevin Nishita, police say

In December, Chief Armstrong announced that two suspects were taken into custody in connection to the fatal shooting of Nishita.

Chief Armstrong confirmed one of the suspects arrested was the owner of the 2005 White Acura that authorities believe was used in the crime. The chief did not identify either suspect but did confirm both were arrested on unrelated charges.

The department says they have no reason to believe Nishita's murder was anymore more than a crime of opportunity, but expect more clarity once the third suspect is arrested.

"Our investigation continues and I think once we're able to apprehend the third suspect ... I think we'll better understand all of their roles and motives for actually committing the crime," he said.

VIDEO: TV news guard fatally shot in Oakland remembered as 'caring, courageous' at memorial
EMBED More News Videos

"We will forever love you." Family, friends and fellow officers remembered Kevin Nishita as a "caring and courageous" person that always had a joyful spirit.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oaklandeast oaklanddeadly shootingfatal shootingpolice officer shotpolice officer killedtheftrobberyopdshootingpolice officerrewardsecurityinvestigationarmed robbery
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Bay Area men's life sentences reduced in death of Rome officer
What the Fed's interest hike means for you
Stephen Curry could return by start of playoffs, ESPN sources say
Russia-Ukraine: Ukraine consul general honored in North Bay
Chemical spill at LA facility prompts hazmat response
2 killed, 1 arrested in Oakland hit-and-run crash
Show More
SF St. Patrick's Day events back for 1st time since 2019
Ukrainian infant denied flight to SFO over travel documents
Gallon of gas equals price of BART ride to anywhere in Bay Area
Vaccine card still needed? SF restaurants answer
Highly-transmissible omicron subvariant increasing in CA
More TOP STORIES News