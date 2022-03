OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The Oakland Police Department announced on Wednesday that the Alameda County District Attorney's Office has charged three people for the murder of Bay Area TV news guard Kevin Nishita.According to police, two suspects are already in custody and investigators are working to locate the third suspect.Chief LeRonne L. Armstrong will hold a news conference tomorrow, March 17, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. to discuss the details of this case. Nishita was shot while protecting a KRON 4 reporter in downtown Oakland on November 24 and died from his injuries days later.