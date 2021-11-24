Security guard with TV news crew shot near downtown Oakland, police now offering $7,500 reward

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=11266643" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Clothing store Prime 356 was hit hard Monday by burglars. Video shows a chain of thieves rushing through the store until it was nearly empty.

OPD is investigating an attempted armed robbery and shooting of an armed security guard. The incident happened today just before 12:30PM in the 300 block of 14th Street. The security guard was struck by gunfire as he was accompanying a media crew who was working on a news story. pic.twitter.com/0n95nF7Met — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) November 25, 2021

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A security guard working with a KRON news crew was shot during attempted robbery downtown Oakland. It happened just before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday near the 300 block of 14th Street in Oakland.The crew was near a boutique that was burglarized earlier this week.The guard is undergoing surgery at Highland Hospital and is reportedly now in stable condition.Star Protection Agency California confirmed that one of its employees was involved in an incident Wednesday but could not provide more details.Local media outlets routinely use security guards out in the field.Police are offering a $7,500 reward for information leading to an arrest.