Security guard with TV news crew shot near downtown Oakland, police now offering $7,500 reward

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A security guard working with a KRON news crew was shot during attempted robbery downtown Oakland. It happened just before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday near the 300 block of 14th Street in Oakland.

The crew was near a boutique that was burglarized earlier this week.

The guard is undergoing surgery at Highland Hospital and is reportedly now in stable condition.

Star Protection Agency California confirmed that one of its employees was involved in an incident Wednesday but could not provide more details.

Local media outlets routinely use security guards out in the field.

Police are offering a $7,500 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Bay City News contributed to this report.



